StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Trading Down 33.5 %
Athersys stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $833,206.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.99.
Athersys Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.