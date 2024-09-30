Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $725.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Nomura cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,500.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of SMCI opened at $419.74 on Monday. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $226.59 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $538.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $757.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Shares of Super Micro Computer are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after buying an additional 51,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

