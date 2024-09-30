Susquehanna Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $360.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACN. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accenture from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $293.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $364.64.

Accenture stock opened at $349.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.92 and its 200 day moving average is $320.40. Accenture has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.25%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.2% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Accenture by 31.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

