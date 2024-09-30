Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,655,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 1,953,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 360.0 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SWDBF stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $22.68.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.