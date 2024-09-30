Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,655,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 1,953,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 360.0 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SWDBF stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $22.68.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
