Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,300 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 614,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taisei Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TISCF opened at $37.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. Taisei has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $37.21.

Get Taisei alerts:

Taisei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.