Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells C$1,260,650.00 in Stock

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harold Fraser Phillips sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.35, for a total transaction of C$1,260,650.00.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$70.96 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$44.46 and a 12-month high of C$74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$540.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

