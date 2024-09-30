Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells C$1,260,650.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2024

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.AGet Free Report) Senior Officer Harold Fraser Phillips sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.35, for a total transaction of C$1,260,650.00.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$70.96 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$44.46 and a 12-month high of C$74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$540.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.