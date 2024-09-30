Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

TEF has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter valued at $3,645,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 696,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 197,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Telefónica by 131.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 56,683 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

