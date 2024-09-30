TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Update

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TTI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. 3,255,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,886. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

