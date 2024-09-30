The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives $5.04 Average PT from Brokerages

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HNST. Loop Capital raised shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

In other Honest news, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 6,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $29,694.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 414,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 6,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $29,694.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 414,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Shared Abacus Lp Thc sold 2,300,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $8,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,869,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,544,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,531,187 shares of company stock worth $9,018,480. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honest during the second quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Honest in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

HNST opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.63 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honest will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

