The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives $5.04 Average PT from Brokerages

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.04.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HNST. Loop Capital raised shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Activity at Honest
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honest during the second quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Honest in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.
Honest Price Performance
HNST opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.63 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honest will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Honest Company Profile
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
