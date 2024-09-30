The PMI Group (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ) versus Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Critical Survey

The PMI Group (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ – Get Free Report) and Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) are both finance, insurance, and real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The PMI Group and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PMI Group N/A N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group 19.27% 10.79% 1.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The PMI Group and Ambac Financial Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PMI Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group $352.00 million 1.44 $4.00 million $1.31 8.57

Analyst Recommendations

Ambac Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than The PMI Group.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The PMI Group and Ambac Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PMI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambac Financial Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Ambac Financial Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ambac Financial Group beats The PMI Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PMI Group

The PMI Group, Inc. (TPG) through its subsidiary PMI Mortgage Insurance Co. (MIC), and its affiliated companies (collectively PMI), provides residential mortgage insurance in the United States. During the year ended December 31, 2009, the Company operated in three business segments: United States Mortgage Insurance Operations, International Operations and Corporate and Other. As a United States residential mortgage insurer, PMI offers a variety of mortgage insurance products to meet the capital and credit risk mitigation needs of its customers. In November 2011, the Company announced that it has filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks. The Insurance Distribution business includes the specialty property and casualty insurance distribution business, which includes managing general agents and underwriters, insurance wholesalers, brokers, and other distribution businesses. The LFG Insurance business offers financial guarantee insurance policies that provide an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee, which protects the holder of a debt obligation against non-payment when due of the principal and interest on the obligations guaranteed. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

