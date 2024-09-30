The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells $22,108,000.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $22,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,366,997.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $21,736,000.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $109.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $112.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Trade Desk by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after buying an additional 70,201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,872,000 after buying an additional 305,615 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $3,011,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

