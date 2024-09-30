Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Themes Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AUMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Themes Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AUMI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227. Themes Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.

About Themes Gold Miners ETF

The Themes Gold Miners ETF (AUMI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest gold mining companies around the world. Securities are initially selected by market-cap with final decisions by a committee.

