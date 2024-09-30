Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives $13.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

TBPH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 999,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,511,150 shares in the company, valued at $74,186,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 999,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,511,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,186,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 116,164 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $396.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.24. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

