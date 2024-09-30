Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TVTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.82.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $25,240.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $352,712 over the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

