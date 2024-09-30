Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Financial Contrast

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NioCorp Developments and Trevali Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trevali Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

NioCorp Developments presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 299.06%. Given NioCorp Developments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Trevali Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

4.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -244.21% Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Trevali Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$40.08 million ($0.37) -5.76 Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.05 $26.02 million ($0.15) -1.07

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevali Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

