TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Short Interest Down 16.4% in September

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 166,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
TROOPS Price Performance
Shares of TROOPS stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. TROOPS has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.89.
About TROOPS
