UBS Group Lowers Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $350.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $420.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Medpace Trading Up 1.6 %

MEDP opened at $331.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.39 and its 200 day moving average is $389.57. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 12-month low of $227.21 and a 12-month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $5,179,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,409,000 after purchasing an additional 137,632 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $3,149,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.