Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.29.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $404.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

