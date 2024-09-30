Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (RARE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $77.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RARE. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,209,562.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,446 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,846,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 221,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,923,000 after buying an additional 1,540,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

