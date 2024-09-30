Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

UTI stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.42 million, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

