Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

