Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 891,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Vontier Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VNT opened at $33.88 on Monday. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Argus lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

