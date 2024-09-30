Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

