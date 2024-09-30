Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $9.62.
About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
