Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

WVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of -1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $154,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $12,441,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $9,086,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,051,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after buying an additional 1,044,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $3,641,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 521,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

