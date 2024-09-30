Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.83.

Wayfair Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:W opened at $56.76 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $49,963.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,054.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $49,963.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,054.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,623 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Wayfair by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 721,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 227,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

