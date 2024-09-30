Wells Fargo & Company Raises Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $170.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.67.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Trading Up 3.1 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,257 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,402. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.2% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after buying an additional 431,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $921,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.