Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Welltower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Welltower Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Welltower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after buying an additional 6,104,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,079 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $309,917,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $254,977,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 19.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WELL opened at $127.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.01. Welltower has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $131.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.86%.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.