Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WABF opened at $26.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. Western Asset Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $26.64.

Western Asset Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

Western Asset Bond ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

