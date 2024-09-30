Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.62. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 484.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,187 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after acquiring an additional 463,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,772.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 199,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,809,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $9,708,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

