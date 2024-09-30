Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Down 13.9% in September

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 997,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WTFC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $106.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

