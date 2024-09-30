Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WOR. StockNews.com raised Worthington Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE WOR opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. Worthington Enterprises has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 60,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

