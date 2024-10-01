Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $89,541.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,180,399 shares in the company, valued at $50,332,003.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $313,821.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,647,939.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $89,541.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,180,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,332,003.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,845. Insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth $271,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,848,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,004,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 268.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 40.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. 66,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,500. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $956.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.24 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.