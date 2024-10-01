Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,166.0 days.

Adyen Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $1,533.00 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $660.00 and a 52-week high of $1,754.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,357.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,366.32.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

