Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Agile Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

