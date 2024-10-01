AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Down 8.3% in September

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,250,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 45,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,048,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,813 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,124,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after acquiring an additional 253,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,807,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,860,000 after buying an additional 290,720 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

