Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Albion Development VCT’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Albion Development VCT Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AADV stock opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.17) on Tuesday. Albion Development VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £129.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,187.50 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.58.

About Albion Development VCT

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized investments in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. The fund invests in technology-orientated companies, service and asset-backed businesses software and computer services, fintech and medical technology sectors.

