Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Albion Development VCT’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Albion Development VCT Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of AADV stock opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.17) on Tuesday. Albion Development VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £129.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,187.50 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.58.
About Albion Development VCT
