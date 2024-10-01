AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:AWF opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $11.36.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
