Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Ambow Education Stock Performance

Shares of AMBO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,876. Ambow Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

