American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.43.
AXP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.
American Express Stock Up 0.0 %
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.
American Express Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.
Institutional Trading of American Express
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
