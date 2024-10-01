American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of AMS opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.60.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. Equities analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Featured Stories
