American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMS opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.60.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. Equities analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

