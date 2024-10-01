AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $1.60 to $1.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
AMMO Stock Performance
Shares of POWW stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.17. AMMO has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.
AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. AMMO had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.19%.
Institutional Trading of AMMO
AMMO Company Profile
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AMMO
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- What is a Dividend King?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.