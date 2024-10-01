AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $1.60 to $1.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMMO Stock Performance

Shares of POWW stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.17. AMMO has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. AMMO had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.19%.

Institutional Trading of AMMO

AMMO Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AMMO by 176.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 321,257 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMMO during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AMMO during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMMO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,920,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 86,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in AMMO during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

