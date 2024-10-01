Analysts Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price at $4,064.21

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,064.21.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,212.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,795.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,758.88. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,272.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

