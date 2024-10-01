Analysts Set Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Target Price at $5.70

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPRT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. Singular Research upgraded Oportun Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

OPRT opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

