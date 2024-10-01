ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Update

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.36.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $900,472.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 635,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,129,527.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,990. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,005.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 209,272 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

