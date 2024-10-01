Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2024

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 553.0 days.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30. Aperam has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

Aperam Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

About Aperam

(Get Free Report)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.