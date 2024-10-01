Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 553.0 days.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30. Aperam has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Recommended Stories

