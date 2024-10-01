Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Update

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 265,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
NASDAQ APYX opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.20.
Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 57.86% and a negative return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.
