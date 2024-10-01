Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Update

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 265,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ APYX opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 57.86% and a negative return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 511,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 148.0% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 251,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

