ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from ARB’s previous final dividend of $0.30.
ARB Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
ARB Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARB
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Top 3 Stocks Set to Benefit from China’s Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.