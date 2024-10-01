ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) Declares Final Dividend of $0.35

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from ARB’s previous final dividend of $0.30.
ARB Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.10.
ARB Company Profile
