Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Increased to $16.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABR. Raymond James raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 37.31 and a quick ratio of 37.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

