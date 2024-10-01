Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Down 8.0% in September

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Arrow Financial stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.73. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $60,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AROW. StockNews.com raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.